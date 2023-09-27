Cuba Urges Washington to Make Justice after Terrorist Attack





Havana, Sept 26 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel demanded an investigation and punishment of the perpetrator of the terrorist attack on Sunday against the Cuban embassy in Washington D.C.



Diaz-Canel, first secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee, wrote on his X account that US authorities could act fairly by assigning those who sponsor such acts a space on the US list of sponsors of terrorism. He also urged Washington to make justice and withdraw Cuba from that list. https://t.ly/X62K-

Last Sunday evening, an individual launched two Molotov cocktails against the Cuban embassy in D.C. from the street in front of the building. https://t.ly/sbqlV .Although, none of the embassy workers was injured, Cuba labeled the event as a terrorist act, while organizations from around the world have also denounced the attack which joins a long list of terrorist aggression against the island nation.

