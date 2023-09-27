Cuba reaffirmed the need to move towards nuclear disarmament



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 26 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Foreign Minister, ratified today in New York City that moving towards nuclear disarmament in a transparent, verifiable and irreversible manner is and must continue to be a very high priority.



At the commemoration of the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, held in the context of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the head of Cuban diplomacy reiterated that nuclear disarmament is a matter of survival, the foreign ministry informed on X.



"Speaking at the commemoration of the "International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons", we ratify that moving towards nuclear disarmament in a transparent, verifiable and irreversible manner is and must continue to be a very high priority. It is a matter of survival.



Rodriguez Parrilla assured that Cuba will support efforts aimed at the universalization of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, convinced that each new State that joins it represents a step forward towards the delegitimization of this type of weaponry.



In his speech, published on the official website of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the foreign minister recalled the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, who warned that the threat posed by nuclear weapons to humanity can only disappear with the total elimination of these arsenals.



Achieving nuclear disarmament is a matter of survival, the time to take action is now, for the sake of future generations, concluded the Minister.