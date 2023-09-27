Cuba marks International Coffee Day





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Sep 26 (ACN) Exhibitions, conferences, trova and poetry performances, visits to museums and publication of specialized materials make up the celebration in Santiago de Cuba for the International Coffee Day, on October 1.



Yaumara Lopez, head of the Coffee Roads working group of the Office of the City Conservator, told the Cuban News Agency that the day, which began on Monday, will last until October 6, and aims to promote the existing culture around the aromatic bean and achieve the celebration in other regions of the country.



For this year, the celebration, assisted by the digital ecosystem of the working group and the physical spaces of the institutions that belong to it, Casa Dranguet and Hacienda Fraternidad, will have the collaboration of the Oriente Publishing House, the Provincial Center of Cultural Heritage, the Pablo Hernández Balaguer Music Museum and the José Joaquín Tejada Art Academy, among others.



Lopez highlighted the opening of the exhibition " Museum inside the Museum", which highlights two significant aspects for the Santiago and national culture, since the International Coffee Day coincides with the music day.



He commented on the organization of the Peña Oriente Edita, with journalist Reinaldo Cedeño as host, and among the guests Carlos Court and his enterprise Terrazas La Caridad, who will demonstrate the ceremony of brewing coffee.



Likewise, the specialists of the Hacienda Fraternidad called for a drawing contest with the children of the schools near that entity, because some of them are not alien to the culture of coffee, as their parents are growers and collectors of this important exportable product in the Caribbean nation.

Every October 1, since 2015, International Coffee Day is celebrated in order to pay tribute to one of the most consumed and popular beverages in the world, and also constitutes an opportunity to promote more sustainable coffee practices.