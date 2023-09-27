Cuba marks day of the total elimination of nuclear weapons





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 26 (ACN) Cuban foreign ministry (MINREX by its Spanish acronym) marked today the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.



On In X, Minrex recalled that the island supports this initiative as part of the Non-Aligned Movement, to demand the cessation of all nuclear tests and the total elimination of these weapons.



The United Nations General Assembly declared the date in December 2013, in its resolution 68/32, which demanded the urgent opening of negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament for the early conclusion of a comprehensive convention on nuclear weapons prohibiting their possession, development, production, acquisition, testing, stockpiling, transfer or use or threat of use, and to provide for their destruction.



The statement added that each September 26 would serve as a call for public awareness and education about the threat posed to humanity by nuclear weapons and the need for their destruction.



There are still some 12,512 nuclear weapons in existence today, and the countries that own them have long-term modernization programs for their arsenals with an endowment of funds.