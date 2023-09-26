More voices condemn terrorist attack on Cuban embassy to US





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 26 (ACN) China and Russia condemned today the terrorist attack on the Cuban embassy to the United States, and urged the authorities of that country to ensure the security of diplomatic headquarters in its territory.



Regarding Sunday's violent incident, in which an individual threw two Molotov cocktails at the Cuban mission headquarters in Washington, Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, stressed the need for the local authorities to investigate what happened and to solve the case as soon as possible.



In response to a question from the Prensa Latina, the Chinese diplomat urged the U.S. side to adopt effective measures to guarantee the safety of diplomatic personnel.



Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, emphasized that the crime should not go unpunished and called for severe punishment for the masterminds.



She also indicated that this is not the first crime of this kind committed against the Cuban diplomatic mission in Washington, and that an atmosphere of threats against the Cuban government is being fostered in the United States.



Upon announcing the attack, Bruno Rodriguez, Cuban foreign minister, said on the social network X that anti-Cuban groups use terrorism when they feel impunity.



Incidentally, a statement issued on Monday by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs refers that the United States has been regularly warned that the permissive behavior of its law enforcement agencies in the face of violent actions can stimulate the commission of acts of this nature.



In April 2020, an individual of Cuban origin fired 32 projectiles with an assault rifle at the Embassy premises, an act that the U.S. Government has refused to classify as terrorist, and three years later, the perpetrator is still awaiting trial, the statement reads.