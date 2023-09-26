Statement by Cuban foreign ministry on terrorist attack to Cuban embassy





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 25 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs ( MINREX by its Spanish acronym) condemned today the terrorist attack against the headquarters of the Cuban Embassy to the United States, which took place on the night of Sunday, September 24.



Due to its importance, we present herewith the full statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Terrorist attack against the Cuban Embassy to the U.S.



Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs



In the evening hours of September 24, 2023, a terrorist attack took place against the facilities of the Cuban Embassy to the United States, when an individual threw from the sidewalk two Molotov cocktails over the perimeter fence of the facility, which hit the front wall of the diplomatic mission. No damage was caused to the personnel at the mission. At the request of the Cuban diplomatic office, officers of the U.S. Secret Service went to the headquarters and had access to its facilities to verify the violent action perpetrated.



Anti-Cuban groups use terrorism because of the moral bankruptcy of their hatred against Cuba and the impunity they believe they enjoy. On a regular basis, in the official exchanges that the Embassy maintains with the State Department, it has been warned that the permissive conduct of U.S. law enforcement agencies in the face of violent actions can stimulate the commission of acts of this nature.



This is the second violent attack against the diplomatic headquarters in Washington since April 2020. On the night of that day, an individual of Cuban origin, standing in the middle of the street of the U.S. capital and using an assault rifle, fired thirty rounds of ammunition at the building. Fortunately, on that occasion there were no injuries to the personnel inside the building, but there was considerable material damage.



Three years later, the perpetrator is still awaiting trial and the U.S. government has refused to classify the act as an act of terrorism.



The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations establishes as a special obligation of the United States, as a receiving State, to take all appropriate measures to protect the premises of the mission against intrusion or damage and to avoid disturbing the tranquillity of the mission or violating its dignity.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns this terrorist action and hopes that the Government of the United States will act in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, in the interest of avoiding the repetition of these events.



It warns once again about the message being sent regarding the attitude of the U.S. government in the face of threats of this type against the Cuban diplomatic headquarters, but also against those of other countries in the city of Washington D.C.



It also warns about the use of double standards in the alleged commitment of the U.S. government against terrorism.

(Taken from Cubaminrex)