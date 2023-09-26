Cuban Parliament president exchanged with Vietnamese President





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 25 (ACN) As part of his official visit to Vietnam, Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) of Cuba, held official talks today with Vo Van Thuong, President of that Indochinese nation.



Receiving the Cuban delegation at the Presidency headquarters in Hanoi, the Vietnamese head of state underscored the importance of this visit to his country, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the first trip of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, historic leader of the Cuban Revolution.



According to the website of the island's Parliament, Vo Van Thuong recalled that this September 25 marks the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Vietnam (first of its kind in the world), whose first president, appointed by Fidel, was Melba Hernandez.



He expressed gratitude for the solidarity of the Caribbean Island in the heroic and historic struggle of its people, and especially stressed the enormous significance of the phrase of the Commander in Chief: "for Vietnam we are ready to give our blood".

Meanwhile, Esteban Lazo, who also chairs the Council of State of Cuba, conveyed to the President a warm greeting on behalf of the Party, the State, the Government and the people of Cuba, especially Army General Raul Castro Ruz and President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

He ratified the satisfaction for the excellent state of political relations and exchange between both countries, through regular cooperation mechanisms such as theoretical seminars between both parties, inter-chancellery political consultations, systematic operation of the Intergovernmental Commission for economic and scientific-technical collaboration, among others.



He also acknowledged that 2023 has been a prolific year for the exchange of delegations, the consolidation of high-level political dialogue and cooperation in all spheres.



The President of the Cuban Parliament referred that for his country relations with Vietnam are of strategic nature, particularly economic, trade and cooperation ties; and reiterated the will to continue strengthening them in all areas of mutual interest, for the benefit of both nations.

He deepened on the Cuban situation and expressed his great gratitude for his country's support to the just demand for the end of the blockade imposed by the U.S. government against Cuba and the permanent expressions of solidarity received.



On the day, the second in Vietnam after his arrival on Sunday, the Cuban delegation paid tribute to Ho Chi Minh, independence hero, at the Mausoleum erected in his honor in Hanoi.



The Cuban representation is also composed of Rene Mesa Villafaña, Minister of Construction; Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, vice chief of the International Relations Department of the Central Committee of the Party.



Completing the group are Yolanda Ferrer Gomez, president of the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Association and founder of the Cuban Committee of Solidarity with South Vietnam; and officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, and the Cuban Friendship Institute.



Until September 27, the delegation will carry out an extensive program of activities in homage to Fidel's first visit to Vietnam, which took place from September 12 to 17, 1973.



The program of activities will include official talks with the highest Vietnamese authorities and visits to the places visited by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution in the provinces of Quang Binh and Quang Tri.



Fidel Castro Ruz was the first and only world leader, head of state or government, present in the freed territories of South Vietnam, when they were still under the threat of U.S. bombing, so the historic visit marked a milestone in the traditional and endearing relations of brotherhood and solidarity between Cuba and Vietnam.