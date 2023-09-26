Cuba denounces terrorist attack against its Embassy to Washington, D.C.





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 25 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, denounced today a terrorist attack on Sunday night against the Cuban Embassy to the United States, by an individual who threw two homemade incendiary bombs (Molotov cocktails).



Diaz-Canel, who between September 17 and 24 paid a visit to the U.S. city of New York to participate at the High-Level Segment of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in a message on X called for action by the authorities of the northern country.



"Hatred launched last night, again, a terrorist attack against our Embassy in #Washington, in an act of violence and impotence that could have cost valuable lives," added the head of state.



For his part, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Foreign Minister, stressed on the same social network that this is the second violent attack against the diplomatic headquarters in Washington since April 2020, when Cuban-born citizen Alexander Alazo Baro fired 32 projectiles from a semi-automatic assault rifle.



"Anti-Cuban groups turn to terrorism when they feel impunity, something about which Cuba has repeatedly alerted U.S. authorities," he stressed.



Regarding the 2020 attack, Cuba denounced that the complicit silence of the U.S. government in the face of this serious terrorist attack encourages the execution of similar actions by violent individuals and groups that exist in that nation.