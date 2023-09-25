Diaz-Canel is back home





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 25 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of the Republic, returned to the country on Sunday after participating in the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations in New York City, United States.



We are already in the Homeland, ¡dicha grande! wrote the president on X.



In his speeches at the General Assembly, the head of state denounced the impact of unilateral restrictions on the development and fulfillment of the 2030 Agenda for the countries of the South.



During a busy week of activities in the framework of the General Assembly, where he raised his voice for his country and for the G77 and China, the Cuban head of state met with his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, and with representatives of Vietnam and Saint Lucia.



He also held meetings with the vice president of Uganda, Jessica Alupo, with his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, as well as with the appointed head of COP28, Sultan Al Jaber, and the Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, Ahmed bin Aqeel Alkhateeb.



He also met with representatives of sectors such as science, culture, public health, businessmen and Cuban emigrants.



On Saturday, Diaz-Canel participated in a solidarity meeting with Cuba and Venezuela, hosted by the Society for Ethical Culture of New York.



In that space, the Cuban president thanked the expressions of solidarity received and assured that the "creative resistance of the Cuban people has shown that imperialism has no capacity to bend our will or break the commitment of our people with the Revolution and Socialism".