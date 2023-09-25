Cuba reasserts intention to strengthen ties with Croatia





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 24 (ACN) On the occasion of the 31st anniversary of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Croatia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) ratified the intention to keep strengthening its historic ties of friendship and cooperation between both countries.



During their 2nd Round of Inter-Chancellery Political Consultations in 2021, Cuba and Croatia stated their willingness to boost the development of economic and commercial relations.



Cuba thanks Croatia for its opposition to the U.S. blockade of the Island.