All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
25
September Monday

Cuba reasserts intention to strengthen ties with Croatia



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 24 (ACN) On the occasion of the 31st anniversary of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Croatia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) ratified the intention to keep strengthening its historic ties of friendship and cooperation between both countries.

During their 2nd Round of Inter-Chancellery Political Consultations in 2021, Cuba and Croatia stated their willingness to boost the development of economic and commercial relations.

Cuba thanks Croatia for its opposition to the U.S. blockade of the Island.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News