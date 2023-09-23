Cuba to continue working in defense of UN Charter, Cuban FM asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 22 (ACN) Cuba will continue working in an active, constructive and coordinated manner in favor of initiatives of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations Organization (UN), Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said today.



The head of Cuban diplomacy expressed on X that his country advocates for a more prosperous and sustainable world based on strict respect for the UN Charter and International Law.



The meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter was held in New York, in the context of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.



Rodriguez Parrilla is part of the high-level Cuban delegation accompanying President Miguel Diaz-Canel since September 19.



The Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter is made up of 20 countries and was created under the coordination of Venezuela in 2021, within the framework of the General Assembly.



The Charter of the United Nations, considered an international treaty, is an instrument of international law and is binding for UN Member States.