Cuba-Russia Rectors' meeting strengthens academic and scientific ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 22 (ACN) With the aim of further strengthening academic and scientific ties between higher education institutions in Cuba and Russia, the 5th Meeting of Rectors of both nations kicked off today in Moscow, capital of the Eurasian country.



According to the Cuban ministry of higher education (MES by its Spanish acronym) on its website, rectors and vice rectors from 11 universities of the Caribbean country and a similar number of counterparts from Russian centers of higher studies are participating in the event.



The opening ceremony took place at the Central Library of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, in the presence of Russian authorities from the sector, and Reynaldo Velazquez, vice head of the MES, who is heading the island's delegation.



A similar meeting recently concluded in Belarus, and had among its results the signing of more than 30 bilateral agreements, as well as the exchange on the potential of scientific and educational collaboration.



Santiago Perez, Cuban ambassador to Minsk (Belarusian capital), said that the Cuban delegation represented centers of high studies related to areas such as medicine, the mining industry, agriculture and the food industry.