Cuba Ratifies Commitment to World Peace





Havana, Sept 21 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero ratified his country’s commitment to the principles of humanism and social justice in defense of the right to peace.



On the occasion of International Day of Peace, the head of the Cuban government recalled on his X account the remarks of Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro that “A better world in possible.”



The United Nations General Assembly established International Day of Peace in 1981 and later in 2001 UN member states unanimously declared September 21 a 24-hour period of non-violence and ceasefire.



This year’s theme is “Actions for Peace: our ambitions for the Global Goals;” It is a call to action that recognizes our individual and collective responsibility to foster peace.



The Sustainable Development Goals include the approaching of more peaceful, inclusive and fairer societies, those free of violence and fears, that’s why the United Nations call to act for peace, fight against inequalities, boost climate actions, promote and protect the rights of humans.