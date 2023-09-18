Cuba to host 2nd International Convention on ISLACIENCIA





NUEVA GERONA, Cuba, Nueva Gerona, Sep 18 (ACN) The Isle of Youth is getting ready to hold the 2nd International Convention ISLACIENCIA from October 15 to 20, with participants from Africa, Latin America, Asia, the United States, Europe and Cuba, the host country, both in person and online.



Under the theme "Education, Science and Innovation", the event will bring together teachers, students, consultants and researchers from higher education centers, branch schools, scientific institutions and other similar entities, as well as managers and technicians from companies and public administration bodies, producers and community leaders.



We will hold 10 symposiums related to the strategic sectors that contribute to the municipality's development program and which in turn are based on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, said Jorge Luis Ferrer Ballester, head of the International Relations Department of the local university.



Some 40 professionals from 12 countries have so far confirmed their attendance, 18 of them in person. PhD Francisco Chavira Martinez, rector of the Universidad del Norte de Tamaulipas, will be among them and will give a lecture on how academia can contribute to the formation of successful entrepreneurs.



The event will also be attended by the Japanese ambassador to Cuba, who will speak about the culture and architecture of that Asian country, given that the country has the largest community of Japanese families living in Cuba, an appropriate moment to present a virtual platform that refers to that aspect of local history.