Diaz-Canel held talks with Cuban diplomats in New York





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 18 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel held a talks with his country's diplomats at the headquarters of the Mission to the United Nations on Sunday night, after his arrival in the city to participate in the high-level segment of the General Assembly.



According to the X account of the Presidency, the Cuban leader exchanged with representatives and their families on the results of the recently concluded G77 and China Summit, a bloc chaired for the first time by the Caribbean nation.



According to Prensa Latina, the head of state agreed on the good results of the meeting, held between the 15th and 16th in Havana, and considered a success for the country and the Group.



The president will be the sixth speaker at the high-level segment that begins tomorrow at the UN headquarters in New York and includes several events dedicated to the promotion of the 2030 Agenda.



Diaz-Canel traveled accompanied by the heads of foreign affairs, Bruno Rodriguez; and health, Jose Angel Portal, who will also present the experiences of Cuba and the G77 and China in areas such as universal health coverage or the preparation for the Summit of the Future, the source said.



The High Level week marks a decisive milestone on the road to the 2030 Agenda and the urgent need to put the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) back on track.



For this reason, the General Debate will begin on September 19, with space also for the High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development and other meetings to address the fight against pandemics or the fight against tuberculosis.