Cuba, Belize and Honduras discuss reuse of plastic waste





MATANZAS, Cuba, Sep 17 (ACN) Delegates from Belize, Honduras and Cuba are attending in this city a Training Workshop on Knowledge and Technology Transfer in the Management and Reuse of Plastic Waste, a result of an initiative promoted by the Non-Agricultural Cooperative (CNA) ATRES, whose star product is the eco-wood.



Pedro Rafael Pretel, from the United Nations Small Grants Program, acknowledged the importance of the workshop to South-South cooperation and Cuba's interest in sharing its experiences and confirmed Belize and Honduras' interest in implementing plastics reuse technology.



Intended to disseminate knowledge about plastics reuse technology, among other goals, the workshop will address topics such as plastics recycling, its use as raw material to produce eco-wood, a 100% ecological, sustainable and highly resistant material obtained from recycled plastic.



Established in 2014, ATRES is experienced in producing, reproducing and marketing decorative and utilitarian items made of any material, textiles, screen printing, blacksmithing, foundry, and carpentry. It also provides assembly, maintenance, repair, restoration, and decoration services.