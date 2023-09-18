Cuban VP met with the President of the Central African Republic





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 17 (ACN) Cuban vice president Salvador Valdés Mesa met in this city with Faustin-Archange Touadéra, president of the Central African Republic, who traveled to Cuba to attend the G77+China Summit held on September 15 and 16.



Valdés Mesa highlighted the ties that both nations established 23 years ago and reasserted Cuba’s willingness to strengthen their bilateral cooperation.



In his speech at the G-77 Summit, Mr. Touadéra stressed the importance of science as the driving force behind sustainable development and praised the Group’s advocacy of multilateralism to cope with today’s challenges and the need to spend more on research and development to meet the goals of the 2030 Agenda.



Cuba and the Central African Republic maintain relations of cooperation in fields such as health care and education through a scholarship system for young people from that nation to train in the Island.