Cuban Deputy PM met with Namibian Foreign Minister





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 17 (ACN) Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, deputy prime minister and head of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, met with Netumbo Nandi, deputy prime minister and minister of Foreign Affairs of Namibia.



Their talks gave continuity to the agreements signed during Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel’s visit to Namibia in last August as part of his tour of Africa.



The Namibian delegation traveled to Havana to attend the G77+China Summit, held on September 15 and 16 and themed “Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation”.



At the Summit, Cuban VP Salvador Valdés Mesa and his Namibian counterpart, Nangolo Mbumba, held a meeting in which both leaders acknowledged that the ties between Cuba and Namibia were forged in the struggle against racism and colonialism and propped by the deep friendship that united their historic leaders, Fidel Castro Ruz and Sam Nujoma.