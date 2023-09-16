Solidarity and Cooperation Highlighted at G-77 Summit





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) This first day of the Summit of the Group of 77 (G-77) and China has highlighted the feelings of solidarity and cooperation among developing nations, said Rodolfo Benítez Verson, director of Multilateral Affairs of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



In statements to the national and foreign press, he thanked on behalf of the Cuban people and government the numerous delegations that have expressed in their speeches their firm rejection of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.



He said that the representatives of the Member States proposed this Friday the resumption of the work of the Consortium of Science, Technology and Innovation for the South, which will allow the promotion of joint research projects and productive linkages that reduce dependence on Western markets.



Also, the interest in promoting dialogue between scientific organizations in the South and strengthening the codes and guidelines of the scientific and technological community has been highlighted, as well as the importance of jointly creating technological platforms in different areas, including Health, Environment and Food Safety, he stressed.



The discussions, he said, have been characterized by their depth and very high political awareness, demonstrating unity within diversity.



Benítez Verson said that most of the delegations of the nations attending the Summit are headed by high-level representatives, including some 30 heads of state and government and dozens of vice presidents or deputy prime ministers.



The Group, the largest bloc of the 134 developing nations within the United Nations, is the most diverse space for consultation in the multilateral sphere. Since January 2023, Cuba has assumed, for the first time, the pro tempore presidency of the Group, with the commitment to advance the common interests of the South.