Brazilian President Lula da Silva in Cuba for the G77 Summit





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, president of the Federative Republic of Brazil, arrived Friday in Cuba to represent his country at the Summit of Heads of State of the Group of 77 and China, which began in Havana.



At Havana's José Martí airport, the president and his delegation were received by Omar Venegas Hechemendía, acting head of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder).



During his stay in the largest of the Antilles, Lula da Silva is expected to hold a working meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, participate in the G77 and China summit, and then continue on to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.



Dozens of heads of state and government, as well as leaders of international organizations and agencies, including UN Secretary General António Guterres, are in Havana to discuss the most pressing political and economic issues for developing nations in the midst of the systemic international crisis.



The Group, the largest bloc of the 134 developing nations within the UN, is the most diverse space for concerted action in the multilateral sphere.



Since January 2023, Cuba assumed, for the first time, the pro tempore presidency of the Group, with the commitment to advance the common interests of the South.



Among the main results of the Cuban presidency of the G77 and China are the active participation and leadership in the most important events and negotiating processes of 2023, as well as in international meetings outside the framework of the United Nations and the Group's traditional sphere of action, which is unprecedented.