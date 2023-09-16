G77 and China is a coordination mechanism, say world leaders





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) World leaders reaffirmed this Friday the importance of the Group of 77 (G77) and China as a coordination mechanism to promote economic and collective interests, during the first day of the Summit of this organization, which is being held at the Havana Convention Center.



Thongloun Sisoulith, president of Laos, urged the member states, which represent 80 percent of the world's population, to strengthen the role of solidarity and unity to safeguard the legitimate interests of the countries.



As part of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, the state members ought to look for innovative ways and means to ensure protect themselves from the impacts of climate change, he added.



Sisoulith encouraged harnessing science, technology and innovation, to advance the implementation of the internationally approved Sustainable Development Goals.



The Laotian president noted the need to strengthen cooperation in order to create new opportunities and mutual benefits, as well as to undertake best practices to increase investment in science and innovation.



Laos is committed to strengthening solidarity with the members of the G77 and China to meet current challenges and ensure the well-being of our notions, he concluded.



Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, called for the application of science as an engine for sustainable development.



The multilateralism achieved by the group offers countries better opportunities to meet the challenges posed by current issues, he said.



He called for concerted efforts to increase spending on research and development in order to achieve the goals of the 2030 Agenda.



The Central African president expressed his confidence in the power of innovation in the quest for prosperity, especially in energy independence, economic development, Internet accessibility and democratization of access to education.



Touadéra expressed that overcoming climate, financial, energy and food challenges requires the use of collaborative projects and the elimination of inequalities in science, technology and innovation.



He reflected on the need to take collective measures that contribute to the advancement of the multilateral trading system and to work beyond borders to build a better future.



Wavel Ramkalawan, President of Seychelles, described science, technology and innovation as drivers of economic growth, social advancement and sustainable development.



We depend on technology to meet the world's challenges and adapt; we must seek intelligent ways to meet the growing demands for products and services to achieve efficient production in societies, he said.



The head of state insisted on guaranteeing equitable access to technology and innovation, promoting digital knowledge, and reducing socioeconomic gaps.



He called for international collaboration in the development of vaccines against COVID-19 and in investing in science within the health sphere in the face of possible health emergencies.



South-South collaboration is essential to create partnerships that advance the interests of the G77 and China, he said.



Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, considered that innovation is the way to seek safe solutions and close the development gap between rich and poor countries.



We need to make good use of cooperation to fulfill the promises of a brighter and fairer future for nations, he said.



Kagame said it is through the use of the potential of science and technology development that the economy can grow.



In their speeches, the leaders condemned the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba more than 60 years ago, as well as the negative impact of the sanctions on the development of the Cuban people.



The Summit of the Group of 77 and China began this Friday, in Havana, with the presence of more than 100 delegations from different countries, with the central theme "Current challenges of development: the role of science, technology and innovation".