Ralph Gonsalves calls for a new respectful treatment of the Third World





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and president pro tempore of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), called today in Havana for a stronger commitment by international mechanisms to the cause of the countries of the global South, victims of exploitation and colonialism to this day.



In his speech at the Summit of the Group of 77 (G-77) and China, Gonsalves ratified the support of his country and the continental bloc for the cause of self-determination of peoples and the right of countries to take advantage of the resources distributed in their national territories without the external interference of transnational companies.



In this regard, he expressed his condemnation of the economic, commercial and political pressure measures, as in the case of those imposed on Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, which are unjustified and threaten the development of those countries whose only crime is not to align themselves with the designs of the most powerful.



He agreed with the Cuban President and the Secretary General of the United Nations in considering solidarity as a main point for the construction of new relations as the only possible way to strengthen the objectives and interests of the Third World.

He also referred to the need to democratize global access to vaccines against COVID-19, of which Cuba is a reliable example.



If we are satisfied with the current economic and commercial order, he considered, we will remain tied to those conditions, receiving the crumbs that fall from the table of those who possess the most.



It is time for the countries of the Third World to map out their own destinies and put collaboration and mutual support before the common history of exploitation and plundering, Gonsalves said.



The current challenges of development, the role of science, technology and innovation are the central themes of this meeting, which is being held in person and is attended by more than a hundred heads of state, heads of government and invited personalities.



The agenda includes debates aimed at strengthening unity and multilateralism, and the final declaration hopes to reach agreements and joint cooperation strategies to achieve these objectives.