Cuban president advocates for a fairer economic order





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) The Group of 77 (G-77) and China have the responsibility to assert their majority and change the rules of the game of the unjust international economic system, said Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, at the opening of the Summit of that bloc that will be held until tomorrow.



In his opening speech, the Cuban leader denounced that it is the Third World countries that suffer the consequences of the depletion of natural resources and the climate crisis.



In view of this panorama, he insisted on the conviction that it will not be possible to advance towards a sustainable way of life for all without promoting solidarity and cooperation as universal values for the democratization of development and unimpeded access to knowledge.



Diaz-Canel also emphasized the potential of science and technology to create alternatives to provide a dignified life for all, but this is threatened by the privatization of knowledge by transnational patent companies that thus deepen the disturbing existing gaps.



Cuban head of state condemned that inequities of this kind marked an unequal access to vaccines against COVID-19, where a few companies monopolized the global production of immunologicals, ironic evidence of a more selfish world in a tense global panorama.



He stated that Cuba has scientific capabilities that should not be underestimated, a direct legacy of the vision of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, despite the fact that by decision of the U.S. government many platforms of knowledge are disabled for Cuban researchers, which hinders any political will directed in that direction.



He added that the current global economic order is unsustainable and perpetuates unjust conditions where a few are really very rich at the expense of a vast impoverished majority.



On behalf of those who believed in and founded this organization, let us assert the voice of the peoples of the Third World, we are more and we will win, he concluded.



The G77 and China is the largest intergovernmental organization of developing countries in the United Nations and aims to enhance cooperation among its members.



The Summit seeks to strengthen the unity of the member countries, as well as to decide on collective and practical actions to effectively face contemporary challenges.