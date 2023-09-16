Unity is a necessity for nations, Nicolas Maduro affirms





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) The unity is a necessity of the people who work to build bridges of cooperation for the sake of development, said Nicolas Maduro Moros, president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, after his arrival in Cuba to participate at the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Group of 77 (G77) and China.



In a publication on X, the president said that the G77 and China assume the task of facing the new challenges, ratifying the commitment to make humanity a community of shared destiny.



We are on the Island of Dignity, Cuba, ready for the G77 and China Summit, a necessary meeting to strengthen the union of our peoples, Maduro Moros also noted.



" Keep watching the development of this meeting, more work and cooperation," he asserted.



The Venezuelan President arrived in Havana this morning and was received at the Jose Marti International Airport by Betsy Diaz Velazquez, Minister of Domestic Trade of the Caribbean nation.