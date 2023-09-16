Raul and Diaz-Canel attend opening of the G77 Summit







HAVANA, Cuba, Sept 15 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, attended the opening of the Summit of the Group of 77 (G77) and China, which will be held in Havana until tomorrow.



The current challenges of development, the role of science, technology and innovation are the central themes of this meeting, which is being held in person and is attended by more than a hundred heads of state, heads of government and invited personalities.



The agenda includes debates aimed at strengthening unity and multilateralism, and the final declaration is expected to reach agreements and joint cooperation strategies to achieve these objectives.



The G77 and China is the largest intergovernmental organization of developing countries in the United Nations and aims to enhance cooperation among its members.



The Summit seeks to strengthen the unity of member countries, as well as to decide on collective and practical actions in effectively addressing contemporary challenges.



The G77 groups two thirds of the United Nations member states, which represent around 80 % of the world's population. Since last January, Cuba has held the pro tempore presidency of this coordination mechanism.