President of the Union of the Comoros arrives in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 14 (ACN) Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union, arrived in Havana to attend the G77+China Summit, to be held on September 15 and 16 in this city.



The leader of the nation located in southeast Africa, at the northern end of the Mozambique Channel in the Indian Ocean, was received at José Martí International Airport by Betsy Díaz Velázquez, Minister of Domestic Trade.



On August 25, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel posted a message on the social networks stating that he had held a meeting with Assoumani in which both leaders reasserted their willingness to strengthen bilateral relations based on fraternity and solidarity.



Cuba and the Union of the Comoros established relations on December 21, 1976.