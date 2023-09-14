International Fair Exposur 2023 opens today in Cuba





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Sep 14 (ACN) The International Fair Exposur 2023 opens its doors today until Sunday 17 at the exhibition grounds of the Pasacaballos Hotel in the province of Cienfuegos.



Foreign and domestic companies, social development projects and new economic actors will attend the event, both virtually and in person, to showcase their goods, services and brands with a view to possible trade agreements.



With a program that includes lectures, presentations of products and services, and the arrangement of business deals, Exposur 2023 will be focused on the province’s existing potential, which boasts industries, fisheries and agricultural activity.



The region also stands as a major tourist destination based on its natural assets and the city of Cienfuegos, a unique urban center founded in the 19th century and inscribed by UNESCO on the World Heritage List in 2005.