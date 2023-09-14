Palestinian President arrives in Cuba to attend G77 Summit





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) Mahmud Abbas, president of Palestine, arrived in Cuba to attend the G77+China Summit, to be held on September 15 and 16 under the theme “Current development challenges: the role of science, technology and innovation”.



On Monday, the Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, confirmed that Mr. Abbas would travel to Cuba to participate in the conference, which will be attended by leaders and personalities from several countries.



Cuba has held the pro tempore presidency of the G77+China since January this year.



Made up of 134 member states, the Group represents 80% of the world population and more than two thirds of the membership of the United Nations.