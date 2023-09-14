President of Cuban Parliament met with the President of Laos





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernández, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State, met with Thongloun Sisoulith, secretary-general of the Lao People's Revolutionary People's Party and President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, who traveled to Havana to attend the G-77+China Summit to be held on September 15 and 16.



During their meeting—held at the National Capitol Building, seat of the legislature—the Laotian delegation toured various rooms of the facility, including the Tomb of the Unknown Mambi Fighter and the Hall of Lost Steps.



Lazo Hernández highlighted the excellent state of the bilateral relations that both nations established 50 years ago and Cuba's interest in expanding cooperation in various fields, including agriculture, sports and pharmaceutical productions, as befits the agreements signed between the two countries.



On his end, the Laotian leader referred to the fraternity and comradeship that unite Cuba and Laos given their historical ties and common struggle against imperialism, and stated his confidence that the Cuban people will overcome adversity under the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba.

