Cuban President receives Iranian VP





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel received today Rouhollah Firouzabadi, Iranian Vice President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-based Economy.



During their meeting, in which the Cuban leader highlighted the excellent state of bilateral relations between the two countries, the parties agreed to promote joint work in areas of common interest, especially biotechnology, and reasserted their will to keep strengthening ties.



Díaz-Canel thanked Iran for its permanent support to Cuba’s demand for the end of the 60-plus years old U.S. blockade and reaffirmed that the Island opposes all unilateral sanctions against Iran and every attempt to subvert its internal order.



Both leaders followed up on the agreements reached during the official visit of Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi in June.