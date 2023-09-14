MINREX calls a press conference about G77 Summit





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 12 (ACN) Apropos the upcoming G77+China Summit, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) announced a that Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla will hold a press conference on September 13 that will be broadcast live on both MINREX’s Youtube and national TV.



In its capacity as pro tempore president of the G77 group, Cuba will host the Summit on September 15 and 16 with the central theme Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation.



In announcing the event, President Miguel Díaz-Canel said that the Summit will contribute to strengthen unity and to promote collective and practical actions to cope effectively with the challenges facing today’s world.