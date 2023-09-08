Cuban VP visits mountainous areas in central region of the country





MANICARAGUA, Cuba, Villa Clara, Sep 8 (ACN) Salvador Valdes Mesa, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and vice president of the Republic arrived today in mountainous localities of Villa Clara to check programs of food production and social attention.



In an initial meeting with the main authorities of the municipality of Manicaragua, the Cuban vice president warned about the responsibility of the Municipal Delegation of Agriculture in the control of the policies of the Law of Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutritional Security (SAN by its Spanish acronym).



He called for putting order in the countryside, maintaining discipline, solving problems, complying with plans, and facing economic limitations based on endogenous alternatives.



He also insisted on the need to complete the staff of the new structure of the municipal administration and ensure that they are the most capable people to face the task.



Hector Salinas, delegate of Agriculture in the territory, explained that the commission in charge of controlling the application of the SAN Law in Manicaragua is made up of 21 members, who check every Thursday the 20 programs in development.



He pointed out that they are detecting the demands to complete the reproducers in the livestock modules and commented that the main deficiencies are found in the rice production, so today they are supported by the popular sowing and the creation of dams.



With a population of 61,445 inhabitants, the territory produces 204 tons (t) of beans and 168 t of beef that it needs, compared to the 2,200 tons (t) of rice for the family basket that it fails to produce, said Alberto Lopez Diaz, governor of Villa Clara.



Valdes Mesa recognized the potential of the province , which has important agricultural, food industry, construction and service companies.