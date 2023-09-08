Diaz-Canel insists on the importance of listening to the population





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 8 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, insisted today on the importance of listening to the people and visiting the affected people after the weather events.



The president referred on X, formerly Twitter, to his visit to the municipalities of Sandino and Guane, in the province of Pinar del Rio(westernmost province), where on Thursday he checked the recovery actions after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, in August.



Diaz-Canel, accompanied by the highest authorities of the Party and the Government of the territory, reviewed the progress of the pending tasks since the scourge of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Pinar del Río with category three on the Saffir-Simpson scale, in September last year.

In Pinar del Rio, Idalia affected 80 % of the province's electricity, 2,448 houses and 52 damaged centers, 21 of which have already been recovered.



Ian(2022), on the other hand, left 102,288 houses damaged, of which 43,947 have been solved, for a 43% progress rate; more than 11,000 tobacco natural cure houses were damaged, of which 3,700 have been recovered; and 1,300 are in progress, as well as 477 schools.