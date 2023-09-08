Cuba marks 36th anniversary of the creation of the Computer Youth Clubs





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 8 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuba's Prime Minister, praised today the 36th anniversary of the creation of the Computer and Electronics Youth Clubs.



We congratulate the collective of the Youth Clubs that reach their anniversary playing an important role in the digital transformation of our country and in the process of bankarization, said the head of government in X, formerly Twitter.



On the occasion of the date, Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau of the Party and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee, recalled the beginnings of this initiative, an idea of the historic leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro to bring information and communication technologies to the most intricate places of the national territory.



On the same social network, Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella, deputy prime minister of Cuba, highlighted the new challenge facing the 640 existing centers in the country to promote the culture of digital transformation at the community level.



Aylin Alvarez Garcia, first secretary of the National Committee of the Young Communist League, recalled the beginnings of these institutions where many Cubans started to approach, for the first time, the world of new technologies.



The Youth Clubs are a network of technological centers that were created on September 8, 1987 with the aim of contributing to the informatization and socialization of Cuban society by providing a computer culture to the community with priority to children and young people.