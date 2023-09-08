All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
08
September Friday

Cuban President checks recovery efforts in western Cuba



 HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived in the province of Pinar del Río to check the progress of the recovery efforts undertaken after the passage of Hurricane Idalia last month.

Local TV channels covered moments of the meeting held by the President with the local authorities, also attended by Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella, deputy prime minister of Cuba.

Hurricane Idalia’s heavy rains, surges and strong winds caused serious damages to the province’s grid and forced the evacuation of more than 800 people.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News