Cuban President checks recovery efforts in western Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived in the province of Pinar del Río to check the progress of the recovery efforts undertaken after the passage of Hurricane Idalia last month.



Local TV channels covered moments of the meeting held by the President with the local authorities, also attended by Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella, deputy prime minister of Cuba.



Hurricane Idalia’s heavy rains, surges and strong winds caused serious damages to the province’s grid and forced the evacuation of more than 800 people.