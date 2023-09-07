Diaz-Canel recognizes work of State Security Department





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 6 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, recognized today the work of the Personal Security Directorate.



To my everyday comrades, to the silent family of Personal Security, which for more than six decades took care of the Commander in Chief and other comrades, stated the head of state on X, formerly Twitter.



Diaz-Canel praised the performance and loyalty of this team of fighters who stood by the historic leader of the Revolution in more than 600 attacks against the Commander in Chief.



Thank you and congratulations brothers, the president added.



The Directorate of Personal Security, created 62 years ago, is one of the directorates of the Ministry of the Interior of Cuba and its main mission is the care and protection of the lives of the country's leaders.