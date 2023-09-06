Cuban and Central American Parliaments Signed Cooperation Accord





Havana, Sept 5 (ACN) The president of the Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power Esteban Lazo and the president of the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) Amado Cerrud signed a cooperation agreement Tuesday, in Havana, to expand bilateral relations.



During the ceremony at Havana’s Capitol building—seat of the Cuban Assembly, the Cuban Parliament president thanked Amado Cerrud for his visit to Cuba and stressed the need to prioritize the unity of all countries of this region, which –he said—is the way to deal with current challenges.



Meanwhile, the PARLACEN president underscored Cuba’s high potential in the health sector and its performance under the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the island’s support and assistance of other nations of the world.



The accord signed will strengthen relations between the two parliaments, which will allow for new opportunities for the two sides, said the visitor.



The signing ceremony was attended by Cuban Parliament vice-president Ana Maria Mari Machado and PARLACEN vice-president Daniel Ortega Reyes.



PARLACEN, set up in October 1991, is the permanent regional body for political and democratic representation of the Central American Integration System.

