Tropical depression number 13 forms in the central Atlantic





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 5 (ACN) The area of low pressure located over the central Atlantic became today the 13th tropical depression of the current cyclonic season, informed the Institute of Meteorology.



According to Tropical Cyclone Warning No.1, at 11:00 a.m. its central region was estimated at 12.5 degrees north latitude, 40.2 degrees west longitude, a position that places it some 2,675 kilometers east-southeast of the Virgin Islands, in the northern group of the Lesser Antilles arch.



The forecast also stated that the areas of showers and rains show a better organization, observing the presence of a well-defined center with circulation bands around it.



Its sustained winds are 55 kilometers per hour (km/h), with higher gusts and a pressure of 1008 hectoPascal, its translation speed is 24 km/h and continues moving west-northwest, the information added.



The Institute pointed out that in the next 12 to 24 hours, it is forecast to maintain its course to the west-northwest with a gain in organization and intensity, and could become a hurricane during the course of this week as it moves over the central Atlantic.