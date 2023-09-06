Cuban central province hosts celebrations for Armed Popular Uprising





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Cienfuegos, Sep 5 (ACN) The traditional and moving ceremony for the roll call of the fallen in the Armed Popular Uprising of September 5, 1957, in Cienfuegos, began at Jose Marti Park, in this city, the main event for the 66th anniversary of the epic.



The commemoration was presided over by Maryde Fernandez Lopez, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and first secretary of the organization in the province, Governor Alexandre Corona Quintero and Angelica Maria Chorens Fernandez, member of the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba, among other authorities.



In her speech, Fernandez Lopez thanked the Commander of the Rebel Army Julio Camacho Aguilera, leader of the insurrection and recalled the actions of that early morning, led by the men of the 26th of July and the sailors, who were also joined by the inhabitants of this city.



She reaffirmed the commitment to promote new forms of management that converge in the territory, as well as the links with the state sector, increase food production, promote research and innovation, increase the efficiency of production processes and the quality of services.



On this historic date, two years after the beginning of the massive vaccination of the pediatric population against the COVID-19 pandemic, Fernández López announced the beginning of a new episode of anti-pneumococcal intervention in infants from one to five years of age, in charge of the Finlay Vaccine Institute.



During this day of remembrance, eight combatants, protagonists and survivors of the armed insurrection of that glorious September, more than six decades ago, were recognized; while troubadours Eduardo Sosa and Annie Garcés, the children's musical company Abrakadabra and students of the Benny Moré art school gave an emotional cultural moment.



Under the command of Julio Camacho Aguilera and sailor Dionisio San Roman, on September 5, 1957, members of the 26th of July Movement and members of Fulgencio Batista's Navy rose up against the regime, in order to support the campaign waged by the Rebel Army in the Sierra Maestra led by Fidel Castro.



The objective was not achieved because the enemy troops sent air and land reinforcements; however, the city of Cienfuegos was free for several hours, that group of young rebels demonstrated the weakness of the forces of tyranny and the events were an announcement of the revolutionary triumph of January 1, 1959.