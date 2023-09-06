Cuba recalls popular uprising in central province of the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 5 (ACN) On the 66th anniversary of the uprising in Cienfuegos, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz recalled the heroes and martyrs who took part in that action in 1957.



Cuban premier evoked in X, previously Twitter, the words of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro who described the events as an extraordinary moral encouragement for the fighters of the Sierra Maestra.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, commemorated the date and described it as a truly resolute and heroic combat.



66 years ago, Cienfuegos dawned on its feet fighting against Batista's tyranny, the actions led by a group of fighters of the 26th of July movement and uprising sailors quickly turned into a popular uprising, recalled the party leader.



On September 5, around 5:20 a.m., the popular uprising began in Cienfuegos, leaving the city in the hands of the revolutionaries for 24 hours, who managed to take the Cayo Loco naval base, as well as the Maritime and National Police stations.



After what happened, Batista launched his troops who machine-gunned and bombed the neighborhoods, causing dozens of dead, wounded and mutilated among the population.



Originally, the action prepared for September 5 was to have a national scope and its main targets were the Presidential Palace and the Navy General Staff in Havana, as well as supporting uprisings in Cienfuegos and Santiago de Cuba.