Cuban President Meets Dominican Foreign Minister



Havana, Sept 4 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez met on Monday with Roberto Alvarez Gil, Dominican Republic’s Foreign Minister, who is on an official visit to Cuba.

On his X account, the Cuban head of state wrote that during the meeting they stressed the historic and cultural bonds between Cuba and the Dominican Republic. They also expressed their willingness to use current potential to keep deepening bilateral relations.

Alvarez Gil conveyed greetings from his President Luis Abinader, according to the Cuban Presidency’s X account.

The visitor also met with deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal. Both parties agreed to further expand and deepen bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation, and to explore new sectors for economic and commercial exchange.

Cuba and the Dominican Republic share close links in the sectors of culture and academic exchange.

The Dominican government official will meet an official agenda in Cuba till September 5.

