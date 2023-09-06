Massive Car Accident Kills Two and Injures 23 in Eastern Cuba





Bayamo, Sep 4 (ACN) Two persons died and 23 were injured in a massive car accident Monday morning in a locality known as La Juanita, some five kilometers from the Cuban eastern province of Bayamo, Granma province.



The accident occurred after a truck carrying passengers turned over killing Cuban citizens Orlandi Rivero (30) and Nervis Avila (42) residents of in the mountainous municipality of Bartolome Maso.



Doctor Adonis Frometa, director of the Carlos Manuel de Cespedes provincial hospital told reporters that Rivero died while being transferred to the hospital, while Avila died at the place of the accident.



Three of the 23 injured were reported in serious conditions, and two were submitted to surgery; the rest suffer from slight traumatism. He said two minors are also part of the injured.



Following the news, local citizens flocked to donate their blood to help the injured in a gesture of support, while local authorities visited the hospital to check on the progress of the people involved in the accident.



Preliminary reports say that the driver might have lost control of the vehicle as a consequence of technical problems.



Some 3 thousand 620 car accidents occurred in Cuba over the first five months of this year, killing 290 people and injuring 2 807, according to the chief of the Specialized Traffic Agency with the General Division of the Cuban National Revolutionary Police, Colonel Roberto Rodriguez. (https://shorturl.at/lmvR5/)