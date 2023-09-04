Cuba recalls Fabio di Celmo, victim of terrorism against the Caribbean nation





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 4 (ACN) A simple tribute to Fabio di Celmo, young Italian tourist victim of State terrorism against Cuba, was paid today at the Copacabana Hotel, in Havana, where he lost his life 26 years ago.



A wreath was solemnly laid on behalf of the Cuban people at the foot of the plaque that commemorates the site of the explosion that caused Di Celmo's death.



Representatives of the Party in the municipality of Playa, of the Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP by its Spanish acronym) of the Italian embassy and workers of the hotel facility remembered the young tourist whose only crime was to love Cuba, reason enough to turn him into one of the targets of the escalation of terror promoted by the anti-Cuban hatred.



The commemoration opens the Day for Peace and Against the Blockade, in which several activities will be carried out with the participation of solidarity friends from around the world united in the struggle for the cessation of aggression and political pressures against the island.



He specified that the violent plans perpetrated in the military, economic, biological, diplomatic, psychological and media spheres, with espionage, sabotage and attempts to physically kill the main leaders of the revolutionary process, have taken the lives of 3,478 innocent people and disabled 2,099 others.



The remembrance also extends to the father of the young Italian, Giustino di Celmo, who died in 2015 without seeing a judicial conviction for his son's killers.