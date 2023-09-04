Havana hosts national event to kick off 2023-2024 school year





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 4 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban Prime Minister, presided over today the national ceremony for the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, at the Manuel Martinez Prieto elementary school, in the municipality of Marianao, in Havana.



The celebration was also attended by Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella, deputy prime minister, Aylin Alvarez Garcia, first secretary of the National Committee of the Young Communist League, Yanet Hernandez Perez, governor of Havana, and Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the province.



This student center, which hosted the ceremony, has an enrollment of 374 students from preschool to sixth grade distributed in 14 groups and an officially staff of 44 workers.



The current academic year 2023-2024 for which general education has an enrollment of 1,622,793 students distributed in 10,871 centers and a teaching coverage of 162,415 teachers.