Cuban PM assesses recovery in westernmost province hit by hurricane Idalia





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 31 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz arrived today in the municipality of Sandino, in the province of Pinar del Rio, to evaluate the recovery actions after the damage caused by Hurricane Idalia.



As reported by TelePinar en X, formerly Twitter, during his visit the Cuban premier acknowledged the work of the highest authorities of the territory and the agility with which they worked to prevent further damage in relation to material resources.



Marrero Cruz made a call to continue working to remove the effects in the shortest possible time, while insisting on the support of the Government and the Party to solve the main problems of the people.



The western provinces of the country have been in the recovery phase since Wednesday when Hurricane Idalia moved away from the national territory and ceased to pose a danger to Cuba.