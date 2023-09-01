All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba marks 49th anniversary of establishment of relations with Cameroon

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 31 (ACN) Cuba marked today the 49th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations with Cameroon.

In X, formerly Twitter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ratified the will to strengthen the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation that unite both countries.

Both countries maintain historical collaboration ties, based on solidarity and mutual respect.

Every year at the United Nations, Cameroon supports Cuba's resolution on the need to put an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.

This African country, with an area of 475,442 square kilometers, is a unitary state organized as a republic in Central Africa with a 27 million population.

