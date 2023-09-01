Working nonstop to restore power service in western Cuba





PINAR DEL RÍO, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) After 35 years working for the province of Pinar del Río’s Empresa Eléctrica, Pedro Jesús Rodríguez has lost count of the number of times he has joined recovery efforts following a weather event. Therefore, he is one of those who are working tirelessly to restore the provincial power grid damaged by the tropical storm Idalia.



As leader of one of the six brigades deployed in the main municipality, he is bent on fixing the primary circuit of the well field that supplies water to the provincial capital city.



Electricity workers and linemen from other provinces are giving a hand for the second time in less than one year, a practice that bears the seal of Cuban solidarity.



The power supply system is already servicing 63% of the customers across the province, the hardest hit by Idalia.