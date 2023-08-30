Díaz-Canel calls for swift recovery efforts after storm





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 29 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel urged that immediate action should be taken to fix the damages caused by Hurricane Idalia, not without praising the good work done so far given the experience and ability of the country’s Civil Defense system.



“We must strive first of all to make sure that the new school year starts next week as scheduled,” he stressed, “so let’s work as speedily as possible to fix the most serious damages, those suffered by the power supply system.”



At the time of this meeting, the total losses caused by the heavy rains were yet to be established.



“We must work now with the utmost urgency to get the power grid, the communication network and the agricultural system back on their feet, keeping in mind that we might still have rains for a day or two,” the Cuban president pointed out.