Electricity Workers Reestablish Power System after Passage of Idalia





Pinar del Rio, Aug 29 (ACN) Electricity workers in western Pinar del Rio province are taking action aimed at reestablishing the local power supply system affected in several areas of this territory by the recent passage of tropical storm Idalia, which developed into a hurricane as it left Cuba October 29.



One of the regions where the power grid was hard hit by the storm was “Vueltabajo” where 72 percent of clients were left without electricity service, said Pablo Perez, director of the Electric Company.



The works have noticeably advanced in the locality of Los Palacios where nearly all damaged has already been cleaned and nearly all clients have the service back, while repairs keep going in the main city of Pinar del Rio.



The reestablishment of the power service has also been supported by electricity workers from other provinces, since the storm’s impact severely affected the power grid in several localities and towns, translated in 80 percent of all clients left without electricity after the passage of Idalia.