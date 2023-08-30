Cuban President Regrets Passing of Chilean Communist Leader





Havana, Aug 29 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and Cuban President regretted the passing of Chilean communist leader Guillermo Teillier at 79 and described him as a compatriot of our Americas, like Salvador Allende and Fidel Castro.



Guillermo Teillier del Valle was born October 29, 1943 in Santa Barbara Chile, He was a professor, author and politician, who led the Chilean Communist Party from March 2005 to August 2023.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, Organization Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party also regretted Teillier’s passing and stressed his permanent commitment to the Chilean people and support of Cuba.